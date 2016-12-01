Council start ball rolling on community trust plan Planning row kicks off new spat » Shoppers urged to stay local THIS weekend sees the return of Small Business Saturday, when consumers are encouraged to shop locally.

The concept originated in the United States and historically was the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The idea is a simple one: have one day a year where the focus is on small business, the ones who cannot have huge advertising campaigns.

Bid4Oban manager Derek Connery said: ‘In Oban we are very lucky to have a lot of small and independent retailers. In fact, it is very easy to become complacent: a visitor to the town recently commented on how good the shopping is here.

‘We are launching the Love Oban Christmas loyalty card. Every time you spend £10 or more, ask the establishment to mark your card, get it marked

10 times and hand it to our office by 5pm on December 22 with your details on it, to enter the draw for two tickets to Oban Live.’ Share this: LinkedIn

