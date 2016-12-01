Rescue team thanked at poker player’s memorial

A YOUNG man with an ‘infectious smile and positive energy’ who tragically lost his life in a climbing accident earlier this year has been remembered.

Kieran Shaw, 21, died following a climbing incident on Ben Nevis in October.

In honour of the Lochaber college student the Lochy Poker League, of which Kieran was an avid member, held a memorial event last Saturday which raised £2,300 for Lochaber Mountain Rescue.

Speaking to The Oban Times, poker team member Gavin MacKinnon said: ‘Kieran played with us for the last two years every Monday. He came into a club where most of us were in our 30s, as a 19-year-old young kid and made a real impression on us all.

‘We all got on fantastically well with him, he had such an infectious smile and positive energy.’

Gavin, who has been with the poker team for five seasons, added: ‘After Kieran died we all decided we wanted to do something to remember him. We wanted to raise a glass to him, and we just decided that at the same time we would raise some money to support Lochaber Mountain Rescue.’

Past and present members of the mountain rescue team attended the event, at which leader John Stevenson joined in pulling tickets for the raffle.

Around 40 of Kieran friends, fellow students and teachers gathered on Saturday with another 35 playing poker for the memorial trophy, which was won by Sean Laskey.