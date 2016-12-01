OBAN Camanachd had plenty to celebrate at their annual awards night held at Oban Lorne Rugby Club last Saturday.
Read the full story in the December 1, 2016 edition of The Oban Times.
|
|
Oban side holds awards night
OBAN Camanachd had plenty to celebrate at their annual awards night held at Oban Lorne Rugby Club last Saturday.
Read the full story in the December 1, 2016 edition of The Oban Times.
|
Copyright © 2016
Wyvex Media Limited / The Oban Times - All Rights Reserved
Tel. 01631 568000 Fax. 01631 568001 email: editor@obantimes.co.uk
Wyvex Media Limited
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB
By using this website you agree to our terms
and conditions
Powered by WordPress & Atahualpa