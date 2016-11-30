Lifeboat responds to medical emergency

THE Oban lifeboat Mora Edith MacDonald launched early yesterday morning (November 30) to evacuate a casualty from the Isle of Mull.

The RNLI vessel was called at 3.49am on Tuesday for the medical assistance of a person at Craignure.

The volunteer crew left Oban with two paramedics on board, arriving at Craignure pier by 4.40am. The casualty was safely transferred to the lifeboat for the journey back to Oban, where they were then transferred to a waiting ambulance.

Oban lifeboat then returned to station where she was refuelled and made ready for service again by 5.34am.