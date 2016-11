Fundraising is the height of fashion

Hope Kitchen is holding a fashion show on Friday December 2 at M&Co in Oban.

Lorraine McCormick, manager at Hope Kitchen, said: ‘Every penny raised on the night will be used to provide a Christmas food parcel and a present for the families and children we support.

‘Last December we gave out 92 food parcels in the local area. Oban Distillery is also supporting us and will add to our final total on the night.’ The fundraiser starts at 6.30pm and tickets are £5.