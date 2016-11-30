College project wins national award

WEST Highland College UHI has won a national award for its Healthy Happy You project.

The college received the award at the College Development Network gala awards ceremony in Glasgow.

In February, the college’s health and wellbeing group decided it wanted to encourage staff and students to get active.

Students, staff and the community were challenged to ‘virtually’ travel 491 miles around the circumference of UHI’s 10 centres, logging the miles they achieved.

More than 300 people took part in the initiative, with some staff even having meetings around exercise bikes.

By the end of the week a total of 2782.58 miles were covered.

Workshops and taster sessions in mindfulness, craft and mental health were also provided, with more than 500 participants.

As part of the work, teaching staff linked Healthy Happy You into learning, with students using numeracy skills to evaluate sugar content of various sweet treats.

Now dates for Healthy Happy You 2017 have already been confirmed.

At the awards ceremony, the presentation was made by Anne Lee of NHS Scotland, which sponsored the award as part of its Healthy Working Lives project for ‘a significant contribution in addressing the health and wellbeing needs of its staff and students’.

Lydia Rohmer, principal and chief executive of West Highland College, said: ‘I am immensely proud that a team made up of both staff and students has received this important national award in recognition of this great health and wellbeing initiative at West Highland College UHI.

‘Healthy Happy You brought obvious health and wellbeing benefits to all who took part.’