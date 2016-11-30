New Gaelic forum is set up

ARGYLL and Bute Council has launched a Gaelic Facebook forum to enable people to share their Gaelic news and provide a platform for developing the language in their communities.

The forum comes as a result of a decision made when the council held its first Gaelic Gathering in August.

The policy lead for community and culture, Councillor Robin Currie, said: ‘The creation of an Argyll and Bute Gaelic Forum on Facebook means people can share all the exciting Gaelic things that are happening every day here in Argyll and Bute and find out what’s going on elsewhere.

‘It will provide better networking and will be used as a central point where people can discuss opportunities for developing the language in our communities, in our schools and amongst our businesses.

‘I would urge everyone with an interest in Gaelic to follow the page and keep up to date with the latest Gaelic developments and also, very importantly, start discussions on issues that are important to the Gaelic communities in Argyll and Bute.’

Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1864198800533334