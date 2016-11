Toy sale will have bargains galore

MacQueen Bros Charitable Trust is hosting a toy sale at MacQueen’s warehouse on Glengallan Road, Oban, tomorrow (Thursday December 1), from 8.30am to 5pm.

All the toys are new and still boxed and the trust says there are huge reductions on retail prices.

All proceeds from the sale will go towards Oban Communities Trust’s work to develop the Rockfield Centre.