CalMac boss to sleep rough

CALMAC boss Martin Dorchester will be sleeping rough in Edinburgh this month.

The ferry firm’s chief executive will join 100 business leaders in the capital to raise money for the charity Social Bite.

Each of the 100 has signed up as part of the charity’s CEO Sleep Out in Charlotte Square on December 15 to raise both cash and awareness of the issue of homelessness and the vulnerable people affected by it.

Martin is also chairman of FirstPort, which provides support, resources and funding to enable social enterprises to be established and grow.

All money raised by Martin will help fund Social Bite’s work with homeless people, including the development of an innovative village with houses built from shipping containers for 20 homeless individuals to live in for 12 months. This village will not only put a roof over their heads, but will also be paired with full support to help the residents get back on their feet.

Of his rough sleeping, Martin said: ‘Yes, it will undoubtedly be cold. Yes, it will undoubtedly be uncomfortable. Yes, it will undoubtedly be somewhat daunting.

‘But it is nothing in comparison to those for whom the unpredictable elements and fear are simply part of life. Lying on the ground in a sleeping bag gives us a tiny taste of life on the street.

‘But it doesn’t even come close to the reality faced by tens of thousands across Scotland who, for a vast array of differing reasons, find themselves displaced, dispossessed, overlooked, shunned and in danger.’

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Martin-Dorchester.