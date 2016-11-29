Portavadie marina scoops awards double

IT WAS a night of celebration in Argyll and the Isles as the first annual Scottish Outdoor and Leisure Awards (SOLA) were held in the Marriott Hotel, Glasgow, on Sunday.

Portavadie marina, which offers a stunning range of holiday accommodation on the shores of Loch Fyne, returned home with two awards: best self-catering accommodation and best marina.

Gavin Dick, chairman of Argyll and the Isles Tourism Co-operative (AITC), congratulated Portavadie, saying: ‘This was another great night for tourism in Argyll and comes hot on the heels of the region’s success in the Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards, and more success for Argyll Holidays Ross Coutts and NVA’s Hinterland event in last week’s West Region’s Thistle Awards.

‘We are already looking forward to SOLA 2017 and would urge even more of our outdoor events, adventure experience and accommodation providers to get involved.’

To find out more about SOLA, visit: outdoorleisureawards.co.uk.