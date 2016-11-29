Palliative care project wins praise

A THREE-YEAR project which piloted the role of a full-time Macmillan rural palliative care pharmacist practitioner in the Skye, Kyle and Lochalsh area has been praised in its final evaluation.

The project, which started in February 2013, looked at developing the link between primary and secondary care services to improve pharmacy care for palliative patients.

A number of strands were looked at, including developing community pharmacy capacity to ‘effectively, efficiently and safely support the needs of those in the rural community with cancer and palliative care needs regardless of where they were being cared for, and improving service provision and coordination while ensuring there was training and peer support’.

Alison MacRobbie, the project lead, has hailed the initiative as a great success with tools developed during this pilot now being used regularly in community pharmacy settings.

She said: ‘A number of lessons were learned over the course of this project which have been taken forward.

‘Community pharmacists in the Skye, Kyle and Lochalsh area now have an accepted place within GP practice multi-disciplinary meetings. The project has demonstrated the positive outcomes of this way of working and we are actively promoting similar models across other areas.

‘Community-based staff, patients and carers now also have better access to quality advice around the use of medicines for palliative care.’

Alison added: ‘My thanks to everyone for their support with this project, in particular to Macmillan Cancer Support and to Boots for their partnership working, which was very much appreciated.’