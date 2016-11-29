BBC gives live cover of trad music awards

BBC ALBA will once again provide live coverage of the 2016 MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards.

Hosted by Mary Ann Kennedy and Tony Kearney live from the Caird Hall in Dundee, this evening of music will acknowledge Scotland’s best traditional musicians for 2016.

The Scottish Traditional Music Awards 2016 will be broadcast live this Saturday, December 3, starting at 9pm and will be repeated on Friday December 9 at 9.50pm.

This year’s all-star musical bill includes the Scott Wood Band, adopted Dundonian and double Mod medallist , The Halton Quartet and the musical collective Songs of Separation, which comprises 10 female folk musicians from Scotland and England.

This year a champion of Scots language and culture will be awarded – Services to Scots – in recognition of unstinting work for the Scots tongue. Billy Kay, broadcaster and writer, will be the first recipient of the award.

Another notable recipient of a special award is Dolina MacLennan, the Lewis-born singer, writer and actor who will receive the Services to Gaelic award. Dolina, who first made an impact in the nascent folk scene in Edinburgh in the early 1960s, was feted by the iconic Hamish Henderson, who recalled the young Dolina arriving in Edinburgh, ‘like a shepherdess trailing these songs of gold from ancient times’.

Live coverage is also available online at www.bbc.co.uk/alba, while BBC Radio Scotland is available on 92-95FM / 810MW, DAB digital radio and online.