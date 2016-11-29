Forestry workers flock to event

NORTH forestry professionals will gather in Fort William this week to hear from leading speakers on first aid, social media and new industry ideas.

‘First Aid, Facebook and Future Growth’ will be held on December 1 at the West Highland College UHI in Fort William.

The event, which has been organised by the Highlands and Islands Forest Industry Cluster (HIFIC), which is funded by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), has attracted around 50 people.

Forestry workers from harvesters, processors and contractors to estate personnel, managers and public sector employees will attend the event.

Stewart Richardson from CA First Aid will provide emergency first aid guidance from remote casualty evacuation and emergency communications technology to a walk-through of a forestry emergency scenario.

Rene Looper of Tuminds Social Media will be outlining the benefits and pitfalls of social media, discussing the potential misuse of social media by employees.

Senior adviser on forest and timber technologies at Scottish Enterprise Andy Leitch will provide an update on current and potential research and innovation activities that deliver the ‘Roots for Future Growth’ industry strategy.

HIFIC chairman Johnny Dean, said: ‘It is good to be back delivering an event in Fort William and those attending can learn how to save lives if a forestry accident happens. All our speakers this week have a wealth of experience that those coming along can draw upon and take back to their own workplaces.’