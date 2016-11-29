Leading marine scientists gather at Dunstaffnage

The availability of emergency tugs off Scotland’s West Coast and the Transocean Winner incident will be among issues discussed by an international environmental group meeting at the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) this week.

The KIMO organisation is made up of local authorities from around Europe and its UK board will be in Dunstaffnage tomorrow (Friday).

As well as a presentation from senior SAMS scientist Dr Sheila Heymans, the board will hear about the work of the GRAB Trust and discuss issues around marine litter.

Argyll and Bute councillor Roddy McCuish, the local authority’s representative on KIMO, said: ‘To bring such an influential group to Dunstaffnage is recognition of the council’s vision to promote research and innovation as a key part of the area’s economic prosperity.

‘SAMS and the neighbouring European Marine Science Park are, and will be, a key part of this vision, as they attract high-class researchers to the area.

‘I look forward to showing my colleagues on KIMO UK what Argyll and Bute has to offer in marine research.’

KIMO is committed to the development of sustainable coastal communities by preventing pol­lution, protecting coastal communities from the impacts of marine pollution and climate change, and representing its member local authorities and associated members at an international and national level.

It acts as a lobby group and allows the sharing of best practice between its 70 member local authorities across Europe. Scottish members include Argyll and Bute, Highland, Western Isles, Orkney, Shetland and Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire councils.

Graham Humphries, KIMO’s UK co-ordinator, said: ‘We try to bring our quarterly KIMO UK meetings to interesting venues and SAMS is certainly that, given the breadth of high class marine science being conducted there.

‘One of our biggest issues at the moment is the availability of emergency towing vehicles (ETVs) off the West Coast and we are pressing for second ETV to complement the vessel currently stationed in Kirkwall to ensure response times are not so long that opportunities to prevent a serious incident are missed.

‘We are also concerned about marine litter, which costs the fishing industry money, kills thousands of sea birds, fish and mammals every year and is an eyesore on our beaches. It is a serious problem but the good news is that awareness is growing and actions are now starting to be taken to tackle the problem.

‘Organisations such as KIMO have an important role to play in ensuring that this happens and I am pleased that we will be discussing the issue again on Friday.’

KIMO UK’s projects tacking marine litter include its award-winning Fishing for Litter which has already led to almost 1,000 tonnes of marine litter being removed from our seas and its ‘Pick up Three Pieces’ initiative which aims to raise awareness of the issue and encourage all beach visitors not to go home empty handed. If everyone living near the coast in Scotland took home three pieces each month, 55 million pieces of litter would be removed from our beaches each year.