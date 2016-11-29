Charity lands cash windfall for work in Argyll

THE charity Children 1st has been awarded more than £200,000 to support its work with children and families in Argyll and Bute.

The award, which will be put to use in services in the west of Scotland, is part of a larger £700,000 award from players of People’s Postcode Lottery to support the work of Children 1st across the country.

The good news coincided with #GivingTuesday, which takes place today, Tuesday November 29, and offers an alternative to the retail frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It encourages people, communities and organisations to do some good for charities and causes they care about.

In Lochgilphead, Children 1st supports children, young people and their families to overcome the impact of abuse, neglect and other traumatic events in childhood.

‘These funds will go a long way to provide much needed support for the children and families we work with in Argyll and Bute,’ said Fiona McBride, assistant director. ‘We’d like to say a big thank you to players of People’s Postcode Lottery for the continued support over the years. It really makes a huge difference to our work with children and families in the Argyll and Bute.’

Since 2008, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have provided close to £5 million to support the work of Children 1st, helping improve the lives of over 70,000 children, young people and their families in Scotland.