Pop star Olly heads for the Highlands

POP sensation Olly Murs has announced he will perform in the Highlands next summer.

The outdoor show, which forms part of his tour, will be held at Bught Park in Inverness on Saturday July 22.

The singer, who shot to fame on the sixth series of ITV’s X Factor, is undertaking an extensive, 20-date outdoor tour of the UK next summer, which includes the night in Inverness.

2016 has been an incredible year for Olly, which has seen him celebrate his fourth successive number one album, 24 HRS, becoming the most successful solo artist ever to come from the X Factor.

Olly’s hits include You Don’t Know Love, Grow Up, as well as Heart Skips a Beat, Troublemaker, Dear Darlin’, and Kiss Me.

Olly is the second artist to be announced by LCC Live to be performing in the city this summer, as part of Live in the City. LCC Live’s production manager, Bob Reid, welcomed the news. He said: ‘We’re delighted to confirm that Olly Murs will play in Inverness in July. He’s a great entertainer and will have everyone on their feet for an evening of music under the stars in Inverness.

‘Olly Murs is the second artist to confirm an Inverness show in the summer, joining the Beach Boys in our Live in the City line-up. It’s going to be a superb summer of music in Inverness and we hope you can join us.’

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday, December 2, from Ticketline (www.ticketline.co.uk) or call 0844 888 9991.