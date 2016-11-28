Oban building society’s charity appeal

THE Yorkshire Building Society in Oban is asking the community to give the gift of time this Christmas for its final Hour of Need campaign activity in aid of Marie Curie.

The society’s Hour of Need campaign was launched in 2014 with the original aim of raising £500,000 by the end of December 2016 but it has more than doubled that figure, with the current total standing at more than £1 million.

Every £20 raised pays for one hour of Marie Curie nursing care and customers and colleagues at the Yorkshire Building Society branch in Oban have so far funded 34 hours of care by contributing £689 to the campaign.

To get in the seasonal spirit and give the campaign a festive farewell, the branch, on George Street, will be hosting a Christmas party event on Wednesday December 7 where people can enjoy some festive treats.

People can show their support for Marie Curie and spread a little festive cheer by buying a set of the charity’s stylish Christmas tree decorations with all proceeds supporting the Hour of Need campaign.

Sally Jackson, manager of the Oban branch, said: ‘We’re so proud that our customers have helped us to make this the society’s most successful ever national fundraising campaign. We hope our customers will call in to help support our final Hour of Need campaign event and help us give the gift of time this Christmas to terminally ill people and their families across the country.’

If you would like to make a donation in support of the Hour of Need campaign, go to www.justgiving.com/hourofneed.

If you or your family are affected by terminal illness and looking for support or just want to talk, you can call the free confidential Marie Curie Support Line on 0800 090 2309.