New guide to community ownership

A new online resource designed to support communities interested in land acquisition has been launched.

‘Ten Steps to Community Ownership’ is a series of guides developed by the Community Assets Team at Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) designed to support community groups through the process of buying land or assets.

The resource includes a range of easy-to-view guides and templates which will help groups from developing their initial ideas, through to owning the asset. A series of short video guides has also been developed, featuring members of the Community Assets Team at HIE and community organisations sharing their experiences.

Hugh Ross, Staffin Community Trust’s local development officer, thinks that the new guides should be a great help to groups across the Highlands and Islands.

He said: ‘I like the layout outlining the steps and the language used is clear and concise. The short videos are also straight to the point and illustrate the process well. It’s a really good starting point for communities but also helpful for organisations keen to pick up extra advice or information at the different stages. The guide would have been very helpful when the Staffin Community Trust started the initial discussions about the Storr Project.’

Ailsa Raeburn, head of Community Assets, said: ‘Ten Steps to Community Ownership has been a huge piece of work and I am delighted we are now in a position to share this with the communities we are working with.’

Access Ten Steps to Community Ownership at www.hie.co.uk/ten-steps.