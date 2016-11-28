 
  »

Lochaber old soldiers hold reunion

on November 28th, 2016

LOCHABER Cameron Highlanders held their annual reunion at the Alexandra Hotel on Saturday October 29.
Chairman Rory MacDonald welcomed guest Neil Wimberly and 49 others who had travelled from Carlisle, Edinburgh and Dunfermline as well as a large contingent from Inverness.
Piper Graham Buchanan played ‘an excellent rendition’ of Cameron Highlanders’ regimental tunes.
Secretary Jimmy Smith said: ‘We would like to thank staff at the Alexandra Hotel for excellent hospitality, Colin Ross for his generous raffle prize and others who donated raffle prizes, committee members and Helema Gibbons and her helpers.’

