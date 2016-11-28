Drivers warned of disruption on A87

MOTORISTS are being warned of disruption at Dornie New Bridge on the A87.

New parapets are being installed to improve the safety of road users on the bridge, with upgrades also being made to the safety barriers on approach to the bridge.

The improvements will be carried out between 8am and 6pm each day for six weeks starting this Friday December 2. To avoid disruption over the festive period, work will be suspended from December 24 until January 8.

The bridge will remain open to motorists throughout the works with temporary traffic lights in place for the safety of the teams and road users. The parapet works will be done sequentially and the footpath adjacent to the parapet being replaced will be closed. However, pedestrians will still have access across the bridge using the footpath on the opposite side.

Real-time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org or Twitter @trafficscotland.