It’s all go at St Columba’s in Oban

Some of the pupils in St Columba’s Primary in Oban have been awarded the title of Digital Leaders.

The school works in partnership with iTeach, an education company which supports staff and pupils to embed the use of technology into their curriculum, It has helped to train some of the pupils to ensure that they can, among a wide range of things, troubleshoot and create video tutorials to support other pupils and staff.

Every child in the school has their own iPad that is used to support them in all areas of the curriculum and to ensure that the children in St Columba’s have the very highest standard of digital skills possible.

And some P7 and P6 pupils have managed to achieve the Rookie Lifeguard Bronze Award during their swimming lessons at school.

With the help of fundraising by the Parent Council, all pupils from P3-P7 have an eight-week swimming block every year to ensure that as many pupils as possible are competent swimmers by the time they leave primary school.

Of course, none of this would be possible without the help and support of Atlantis Leisure.