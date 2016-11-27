Mary’s Meals founder is honoured Can anyone identify these men? » Tots help out at Nevis litter pick A COMMUNITY conservation charity was out in force to maintain and protect Lochaber’s unique landscape, fauna and wildlife.

Friends of Nevis is a community conservation charity which aims to look after and manage Ben Nevis and the surrounding area.The group held its Glen Nevis autumn litter pick and curling ponds tidy up last weekend.

Organisers expressed their thanks to the many volunteers of all ages who took part and also to the Ben Nevis Highland Centre and to Lidl for their continued support.

To find out about future events or to join in an event, see our website www.friendsofnevis.co.uk or email Susan info@friendsofnevis.co.uk or telephone Susan 01397 701088. Share this: LinkedIn

