Can anyone identify these men?

The nephew of a man who flew Catalina flying boats in and out of Oban in 1942 is looking for help to identify pictures found in his mother’s home.

John Wilson, who lives in Clackmannan, is researching his uncle’s RAF history.

Mr Wilson explained: ‘My uncle was killed in the Second World War. He flew from Oban in Catalina flying boats in 1942. We think he stayed in the Regent or Marine Hotel.’

Contact John via lglen@obantimes.co.uk.