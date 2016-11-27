MacPhail’s Music: Oh the Caledonian Canal for me…

Writing about music can get tiresome, and I’m sure the good readers of The Oban Times would like a change now and then from my usual sgudal, so a loch and canal voyage it is for my next two offerings.

After being out of the water at Dunstaffnage for a few weeks for some maintenance and painting, we re-launched the St Olave to take her up to her winter hibernation spot at Gairlochy.

With a shiny red anti-fouled bottom and a new glistening white line, she was looking pretty good for her age as we headed up the inside of Lismore bound for Corpach.

Like most aged professional ladies, though, even a good wash and plenty of paint can’t cover the rigours of 30 years as a working girl getting banged about the harbours and seaways of the south-east coast.

On board with me were Andrew and his father David Stevenson, who is the third owner of the boat. Having David on board is always a refreshing experience.

Not a man who wastes time with small talk and false niceties, he reminds me very much of my own father.

What he talks about is history, people, geography, industry, politics and other such tangible and meaningful subjects. With a good scattering of interesting and humorous stories throughout, entertainment is always added to his dialogue.

David has an encyclopaedic memory and detailed knowledge of local history and a few hours on the boat with him is like attending an invigorating academic lecture on the geography, anthropology and lore of Lochaber.

He is a also a top-notch mechanic and did most of the work to get the boat ready for sea over last winter so is the perfect man to have on board if any engine problems occur.

Thankfully, none did and we arrived at Corpach as darkness fell. The wind had risen to a near gale so extra ropes and fenders were put on and we left the St Olave happily bouncing about on the pontoon outside the canal basin till morning.

We arrived back at the boat the next day ready to enter the Caledonian Canal and embark upon our ascent of Neptune’s Staircase, then onward to the bottom end of Loch Lochy. The wind had dropped away, the sun was reflecting off the snow-capped mountains and a crisp winter’s morning gave an aura excitement to the day.

The canal is very much David’s domain so command of the wheel was passed over to him and myself and Andrew readied ourselves for Captain Bligh-like commands being directed at us. Also on board with us was Alasdair Sinclair, a retired driver who had at one time worked for David. He was also full of great stories that would add to the entertainment as we navigated the canal. His presence also had a calming influence on Captain Bligh so Andrew and myself didn’t receive quite so many dressing-downs and floggings for insubordination as usual.

Our climb of the canal locks, a cameo appearance on BBC Alba An Là and the comparisons of loch and sea with lust and love will be discussed next week.