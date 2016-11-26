Coastguard ‘humbled’ by parade of veterans Rotarians celebrate annual dinner » MP praises village’s new homes TEN homes have been completed by Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) in Connel.

The development provides a mixture of family homes for rent and will be named after the late Harry Powell, who died this year and was a stalwart of the local community, giving more than 50 years voluntary service to the village.

Harry’s selection came from the local children at the Achaleven Primary School in the village in recognition of his work for the community. The 10 homes were officially opened by Brendan O’Hara, MP for Argyll and Bute, along with children from the school.

The development was built by MacLeod Construction Ltd of Lochgilphead and around 35 tradesmen, including apprentices, were employed on the site. Funding for the development, which cost £1.5 million, came from the Scottish Government, ACHA and Argyll and Bute Council.

Mr O’Hara said: ‘I am hugely honoured to be asked to open this development and I’m delighted to see more affordable quality homes become available for local people.

‘Not only do we now have further local housing but it was also built by home-grown talent. This is exactly the kind of initiative we will hopefully see more of in the future for Argyll and Bute.

‘And a huge well done to ACHA for successfully completing yet another batch of new housing and for working in partnership with both the Scottish Government and Argyll and Bute Council for the benefit of our local people.’ Share this: LinkedIn

