MP praises village’s new homes » Coastguard ‘humbled’ by parade of veterans A 19-YEAR-OLD from Lewis who was invited to take part in a parade at the Cenotaph in London said seeing veterans in real life ‘puts you back in your place’.

Mitchell Tompson of Bragar Coastguard Rescue Team on the Isle of Lewis was selected to represent HM Coastguards from the Western Isles, Skye, Lochaber and the Small Isles at the march on Remembrance Sunday.

In full No1 uniform, Mitch joined other coastguards from around the country to form part of the Honour Guard lining Whitehall at the National War Memorial.

Mitch, who was born in Devon and has spent the last 13 years on Lewis, told The Oban Times he decided to join the coastguard after he and his family endured some extreme weather.

The self-employed gardener said: ‘There were some severe storms and I remember the coastguard coming round, dishing out food and checking everyone was alright. I hadn’t really heard of them before but at that point I decided I wanted to be a part of it and applied.’

Since then Mitch has helped as a steward and was also involved in the operation when the Transocean Winner rig ran aground near Dalmore earlier this year.

His parents and a friend also travelled down to London to watch the parade and Mitch says they were very proud.

He added: ‘It is really rewarding to be part of the team and to be able to take part in the march last Sunday was just something else. We went down to Southampton first to make sure we were all prepared for the march so the trip was about four days all in.

‘There were 11 representatives from the coastguard, but hundreds of officers from the marines and elsewhere. It was just amazing but very poignant as well.

‘When you see the veterans there walking past you it really puts you back in your place and makes you think.’ Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







