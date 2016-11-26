Tis the season to be brolly!

ONE of the highlights of this year’s Oban Winter Festival is sure to be the Brollies Parade tomorrow, Sunday.

The parade marks the culmination of the 2016 extravaganza. And loads of people went along to a fun brolly-decorating workshop on Monday in the Rockfield Centre to help people decorate their umbrellas ahead of the event.

So this Sunday, bring your decorated umbrella and join in the March of the Brollies. The family parade, which will leave the Corran Halls at 4.45pm tomorrow (November 27), will be accompanied by Oban High School Pipe Band.

And don’t forget our fabulous photograph competition.

With so many activities and events happening over the 10-day festival, there have been and still are plenty of opportunities to capture the moment. The Oban Times would like to see photographs that really capture the essence of the festival. From fireworks over the bay to reactions on little ones’ faces when they see Santa Claus, the opportunities are endless.

The overall best photograph, judged by the Editor of The Oban Times, will win £150 of Argos vouchers.

How to enter:

CLICK HERE to enter and upload your photograph. Please submit your entry by midnight, Wednesday November 30, 2106. There is a maximum of three entries per person. For amateurs only please.

For more information on the Oban Winter Festival programme, visit its website www.obanfestival.com.