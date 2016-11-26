 
  »

Rotarians celebrate annual dinner

on November 26th, 2016
Rotarians and their guests enjoy the dinner in the Royal Hotel.

OBAN Rotary Club held its 67th annual charter dinner last Friday at the Royal Hotel, the charter having been granted on November 25, 1949.
As indicated in our photograph, the event was well attended with all concerned of the view that it was a very enjoyable evening.
The intention was to have a Highland hospitality night and the top table was piped in by young Emma Hill from the Oban High School Pipe Band who was later supported by Morag MacNeill, who sang two well known Gaelic songs to much applause.
The principal guest, Roddy McCuish, area chairman, delivered a very humorous and entertaining speech. Roddy was also generous in his praise of Oban Rotary’s charitable contributions and called for a closer relationship between Argyll and Bute Council and Oban Rotary.
A raffle was also held and £260 was raised  for Children in Need.
The event was excellently chaired by club president Graham Fraser.

