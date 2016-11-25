Opinion: Martin Laing says let’s cut the council some slack

BINS. It’s a dirty word in Argyll and Bute.

There have been countless complaints in recent times about the waste collection service, especially with the move to three-weekly uplifts of general rubbish.

The council’s defence is that we must try to send less to landfill because it’s prohibitively expensive to do so and we all need to recycle more.

I’m well aware of that but still agree with the critics who say having general waste bins emptied only every three weeks is not enough. Encouraging better recycling is admirable and would reduce the landfill burden but I still believe we should return to fortnightly collections.

However, matters were made worse a few weeks ago after bins weren’t emptied in a number of areas because of problems with the council’s fleet of vehicles.

Then, as we report this week, there have been even more moans after garbage was scattered about the Soroba area when full wheelie bins were blown over by gusting winds after they would previously have been emptied.

I understand fully residents’ frustrations over waste collections but, in this instance, I actually have some sympathy with the council.

The major fire at the Millpark depot recently destroyed the keys to bin lorries, which was beyond the council’s control. The local authority did its best to redirect vehicles from elsewhere in the region but, inevitably, there was fall-out from the damage cause by the blaze.

It will take time to return to normal so – and I find this hard to say – but let’s cut the council a little slack this time.

Snap up a chance to win £150

OBAN Winter Festival began on Friday and, now in its sixth year, it has firmly established itself among the highlights of the calendar in Argyll and the West Highlands.

There are numerous events arranged across the town over 10 days, including food and drink events, craft fairs, whisky tasting, haggis hurling and a parade this Sunday that culminates in a finale at Stafford Street.

I’d urge everyone to embrace the festival, including our photographic competition. It’s open to all amateur snappers and we’d love to see all your images taken during the festival. There’s a great prize of £150 in Argos vouchers, so get your cameras out.

You can enter your pictures online by going to www.obantimes.co.uk/winterfestival and following the simple links.

Do repairs before someone is hurt

THERE has still been nothing done to repair the lights on the footpath that links Longsdale Road with Benvoullin Road in Oban. And there are no lights either on the nearby steep path between Albert Road and Albert Lane.

Both of these paths are treacherous and pitch black now. And both are well used by people taking shortcuts through that part of town.

The first-mentioned path has a steep drop-off and broken fencing so poses a genuine danger.

However, there is also an issue with personal safety, perhaps especially for women. Whether someone is attacked or not is irrelevant: people feel threatened by having to negotiate these paths in the dark.

Come on Argyll and Bute Council. Carry out repairs before someone is injured – or worse.

Get in touch with your thoughts

Do you have something you want to share? Let me know by writing to me at The Oban Times, Crannog Lane, Oban, PA34 4 HB, or by email to mlaing@obantimes.co.uk.