Soaraway success for Mull Eagle Watch Crofting faces ‘catastrophe’, warns commissioner » Thief left hotel key at crime scene A MAN who left his hotel key at a crime scene was caught red-handed by police officers with stolen goods sleeping outside the door of his accommodation.

Graham MacGillivray, 41, was sentenced to two years in prison when he appeared at Oban Sheriff Court on Monday.

MacGillivray pled guilty to striking a window of The Gem Box on Oban’s Esplanade with an axe before breaking into a car and stealing money, an air freshener and chocolate coins on December 12 last year.

Police were alerted to the crime after CCTV footage showed MacGillivray and two accomplices attempting to break into the shop shortly after 2.29am.

The men had booked into a nearby hotel and were witnessed by hotel staff coming and going out the hotel and behaving suspiciously.

MacGillivray said he had found the axe on the street.

Procurator fiscal Eoin McGinty said that police had tried to speak to MacGillivray about the crime but he was not in his hotel room.

They later discovered that after breaking into the car, he had gone to a party in the town.

But police had retrieved his hotel key and fingerprints from a can of beer MacGillivray had ‘enjoyed’ in the car before he made off with £100 in £1 coins, chocolate coins and a car air freshener.

Sheriff Ruth Anderson QC sentenced MacGillivray to two years in prison. Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







