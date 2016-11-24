«  
  »

Oban fishermen are quarantined after catching discarded bomb

on November 24th, 2016

logoFOUR men from an Oban fishing boat were quarantined after a Second World War unexploded bomb was caught in their fishing net, writes Louise Glen.

Read the full story in the November 24, 2016 edition of The Oban Times.

Oban Times Top News Stories   ,  

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts