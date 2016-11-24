Everything matters. What matters to you most?

Argyll and Bute Council has come up with a catchy new slogan to get the public engaging with its annual austerity cuts.

This year the local authority have called the process: Everything matters. What matters to you most?

In comments to the full council, executive officer Douglas Hendry said: ‘This is a high level consultation that is fit for purpose.’

There are a series of 13 questions under categories of working together, transforming our work – to make savings and raise income and the role and services of the council.

At this morning’s council meeting Helensburgh councillor Richard Trail said:’Asking people if they prefer roads over education is not meaningful.’