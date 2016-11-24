Civic leaders praise Rio Tinto deal

HIGHLANDS and Islands MSPs David Stewart and Rhoda Grant, who supported a petition to save the Lochaber smelter earlier this year, have welcomed yesterday’s news.

The MSPs launched the i-petition Save Our Rio Tinto, which gained hundreds of signatures.

Mr Stewart said: ‘Losing the plant would have been a hammer blow for the area, so this has to be the best Christmas present for the workers and their families.

‘As the last remaining aluminium smelter in the UK, its continuation is vital for the future of the railway, the local economy and the hundreds of spin-off jobs in the supply chain.’

Ms Grant added: ‘It has to be good news for the future of aluminium smelting in the area and I’m delighted that the deal will safeguard 150 jobs at the plant. I’m also delighted that the community got behind our campaign to keep the company in the area and their support should not be forgotten.’

But she added that she was still concerned about the lack of transparency from the Scottish Government over the deal. She said: ‘I am still keen to see the detail of the deal and the input from the Scottish Government because there has been a lack of transparency over the agreement.’

Meanwhile, the Scottish Greens’ spokesperson on justice, transport and tourism, John Finnie MSP said he was ‘delighted that the jobs of the workers have been secured and that operations will continue.

‘I would also like to thank Rio Tinto and particularly plant manager Brian King for his tireless work.

‘I understand that further jobs will be created and that is also most welcome.’

Leader of Lochaber area committee, and Fort William councillor, Thomas MacLennan added: ‘I fully understand and appreciate the importance of Fort William’s smelter to the local economy, as I followed in my father’s footsteps to learn a trade as a young apprentice at the plant.

‘The smelter has been in Fort William for nearly 100 years. Let’s hope that this news today leads to an expansion of the site and a lot more local jobs. In uncertain times, it’s great to give people stability to plan for the future.

‘There is a local aspiration to control land holding and I am interested to hear about how we will carry that aspiration forward in this exciting development.’

Council leader Margaret Davidson said she was ‘very pleased’ that the announcement will end a period of uncertainty over the future the UK’s last aluminium smelter.

She said: ‘I look forward to working with GFG Group to support their plans to take the operation forward, retain these important jobs and potentially create further employment opportunities in Fort William.

‘Highland Council will continue to support community land ownership engagements in whatever way we can.’