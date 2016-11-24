Cafe shuns Black Friday to share loos

Owners of Tyndrum’s The Real Food Café are encouraging their customers to support their antidote to Black Friday.



The campaign will see the café donate the equivalent of a Black Friday discount to ToiletTwinning.org in a bid to raise funds to build toilets for impoverished communities in Malawi.

Black Friday is tomorrow, November 25, and has been widely adopted as the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping frenzy, with many retailers discounting their products to get things kickstarted.

However, as an antidote to this, the owner of The Real Food Café, Sarah Heward, has launched an anti-Black Friday toilet twinning campaign Insanity to Sanitation with the aim of raising a minimum of £1,200 to build at least 20 toilets, each of which will be twinned with a Scottish toilet.

Teaming up with ToiletTwinning.org, The Real Food Café in Tyndrum is donating £1 each time a customer spends £20 on food, or purchases a selection of treats and goodies or one of The Real Food Café’s travel mugs and it even has a ‘twin-o-meter’ blackboard to track progress.

Once the toilets are built they will be twinned with the toilets at The Real Food Café which will have a plaque detailing where their twinned Malawian toilet is located.

Sarah, who is the driving force behind the campaign, said: ‘Most of us take having a clean toilet to use for granted, but for Malawians this is an incredible gift.

‘The cost to build and sustain a toilet in Malawi, where they are in desperate need of proper sanitation, is just £60.

‘We hope to provide at least 20 shared community toilets in areas where there are currently none, something that will help raise self-esteem and personal pride in the people who live there.

‘I was inspired to do this after a friend twinned their toilet and then I twinned a toilet in the Democratic Republic of Congo for my mother’s Christmas present and I thought why not twin the toilets at the café.’

As well as donations being made by the café they have also set up a Just Giving page where anyone can pledge their support. To do so visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Realfoodcafe.