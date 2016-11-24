«  
  »

A85 open again after accident

on November 24th, 2016

The incident occurred just before 5pm last night

The A85 has re-opened after being closed in both directions near to Saulmore Farm between Connel and Dunbeg due to a road traffic incident involving two cars.

Uncategorized

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts