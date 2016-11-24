Lochaber Ideas Week is a huge success

This year’s Lochaber Ideas Week has been voted a massive success.

Organised by Lochaber Chamber of Commerce, the week-long event, which celebrates business, education and community through a gathering of exceptional talks, workshops, competitions, discussion and networking opportunities, was run in association with West Highland College UHI, The Oban Times and No Fuss Events. It was hosted by the Moorings Hotel.

One of the highlights was the Around Lochaber in 80 Tables networking event.

The week culminated in a Lochaber Ideas Week Dinner, where the guest speakers were Liz Cameron, OBE, CEO Scottish Chambers of Commerce, and 27-year-old Fraser Doherty MBE, the founder of SuperJam.

The winner of this year’s Dragons’ Glen – Lorna Gillies – was also announced at the event.