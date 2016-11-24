CalMac will try to improve service

CALMAC will ‘make efforts to improve the integrated timetabling between Lochboisdale and Mallaig sailings and relevant onward travel connections in next year’s summer timetable,’ a Highland MSP has learned.

Highlands and Islands MSP Rhoda Grant said she was ‘pleased’ to be advised of CalMac’s efforts, after she raised the matter with the Scottish Government.

The MSP said concerns were first raised with when the summer timetable was proposed for the Lochboisdale to Mallaig sailings with many people raising concerns that there was ‘a lack of integration with connecting trains to and from Glasgow’.

Issues this summer led to a number of passengers complaining to Mrs Grant that they had lengthy waits in Fort William for onward rail connections to Glasgow.

Following earlier intervention from the MSP, some amendment had been made to bus scheduling from Mallaig to Fort William but Ms Grant said ‘this did nothing to resolve integration with the onward rail connections to Glasgow’.

In March, CalMac signed a deal with Fort William-based Shiel Buses which they said provided ‘a daily direct service between South Uist and the mainland for the first time’.

They added that ‘a brand new service’ now also leaves Fort William in time to meet the afternoon sailing back to Lochboisdale.

A CalMac spokesman yesterday said: ‘We are currently working hard to see how we can maximise road, rail and ferry public transport integration to make connections as convenient as possible for travellers across all routes for next summer, Mallaig included. Details of these connections will be available when the new timetables are published next month.’

Ms Grant added: ‘I am pleased therefore to be advised by CalMac that they are well aware of the issues experienced this summer and that they are now making efforts to improve integration for next year’s summer timetable which will involve discussions with the relevant transport providers.’