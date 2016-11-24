Buy discounted tickets for Oban Live

READERS of The Oban Times will be able to buy tickets to Argyll’s largest music event, Oban Live 2017, at a heavily discounted rate before anyone else.

In next week’s Oban Times, readers will have 48 hours to take up an exclusive ticket offer from 11am on Thursday December 1 to midday on Saturday December 3.

This is in advance of the ‘early bird’ tickets to the two-day, open-air music festival going on sale to the general public at noon on Saturday December 3.

In The Oban Times offer, readers will receive a further 20 per cent off the already discounted early bird ticket price. Prices in the offer start from as little as £20.

Two-day adult tickets will cost just £48, instead of £60 in the general early bird offer.

Readers will be able to redeem the offer online via an exclusive website or in person at the Bid4Oban office using a special coupon. Both the coupon and exclusive weblink, along with full details, will be printed in The Oban Times next week.

Readers are advised to get in quick with only 48 hours to redeem the offer while tickets last.

The Oban Times has confirmed it will continue its media partner for the hugely popular event following its success in May this year. Oban Live 2016 attracted 7,800 visitors and was headlined by Grammy award-winning international songstress KT Tunstall.

It’s impact over the weekend brought just under £1.1 million to the local economy.

Naomi Hoolahan, head event director for Oban Live, said: ‘The local community has been incredibly supportive of Oban Live 2016 and the Decade event in 2015, where it all began. As a token of our appreciation for the amazing support we have had, we are delighted to offer those living in and around Oban this extra special ticket opportunity.’

Neil Mackay, Oban Live’s community event director, added: ‘We are excited to announce that early next year we will be giving a local Oban or Argyll band the chance to open Oban Live 2017 in a fantastic competition. Plus, expect to see more of the Oban Live team in the town in the lead up to the event as we plan to work with school pupils and local charities. More details will be revealed in the new year.’

Announcements on the first acts of Oban Live 2017 will be released in the lead up to December 1 with headline acts expected to be announced in January and February next year.

www.obanlive.com.