MSP urges action on Highlands railway

SCOTLAND’S transport minister Humza Yousaf has been told to ‘get a grip’ of what’s happening on Highland railways by an MSP.

Following a statement on improvements to lift the performance of train provider ScotRail by the minister, Labour MSP Rhoda Grant commented that ‘poor train service in the Highlands’ needs to be tackled as ‘a matter of urgency’.

Mr Yousaf was ‘put under pressure’ in the Scottish Parliament yesterday (November 23) with MSPs stressing he was ‘out of touch with the reality’ of what was happening to Scotland’s railways.

Ms Grant, who is her party’s rural economy and connectivity spokeswoman and vice-president of Friends of the Far North Line, said that ‘poor performance and unreliability over the past three years had driven passengers away from the route’.

In his statement, the transport minister outlined the key actions and investments ScotRail will make to lift its performance to meet passenger expectations.

He said: ‘Everyone rightly expects a railway network that operates effectively. So when things go wrong, I fully understand the dissatisfaction of passengers and the inconvenience that is caused.’

Mr Yousaf added: ‘I have no intention of underplaying the effect a slide in service quality.’

It was noted that despite challenges in the performance of rail services, almost 90 per cent of trains in Scotland run on time.

But Ms Grant argued that the picture on the West Highland line in Lochaber wasn’t as pretty, saying she had complaints covering ‘trains cancelled at short notice, poor connecting services with ferries and lack of room for cyclists on one of the most scenic routes in the region.

‘How Mr Yousaf can argue that passengers aren’t experiencing poor service in our region is beyond me.’

The MSP added: ‘We need a people’s ScotRail that puts passengers before profits and would be happy to help the transport minister understand the benefits of this.

‘He needs to get a grip of what is happening on our railways and put more investment and improvements into the Highlands.’

Mr Yousaf responded: ‘I know about the work that is required and the service that is to be delivered. I am taking action and a plan is now in place.

‘Our commitment to our railways is undeniable. We want to see a vibrant, growing industry with more seats and services than ever before. I remain focused on ensuring the best outcome for passengers – a franchise which delivers for Scotland.’