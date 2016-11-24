Objections mount to Glen Creran quarry

A PLAN to build a sand and gravel quarry at Glasdrum, Fasnacloich, on the Glen Creran estate, has attracted 750 objections in a week, campaigners say.

The Argyll-based applicant A & L McCrae Ltd lodged a planning application on October 31 for the ‘development of a quarry allowing for the extraction and processing of sand and gravel and the final restoration of land’.

Around 80 people packed Appin Village Hall on June 16 for a pre-application community council meeting, when all but four members of the public voted against the plan as proposed by A & L McCrae’s agent Dalgleish Associates.

Last Thursday a campaign website called www.quarryprotest.com was set up by Glen Creran residents including Tony Kersley, who said 400 objections had been lodged with Argyll and Bute Council via the website in its first five days, rising to 750 within a week.

A campaign poster stated: ‘None of the concerns expressed at the meeting have been addressed satisfactorily and McCrae Ltd and the landowner, Dominique Collinet, have decided to ignore local opinion completely.’

Rob Latimer, a director of Dalgleish Associates, responded: ‘There have been limited adjustments to the scheme since the pre-application consultation event.

‘All of the issues raised by the local and wider community, during the pre-application consultation stage, have been addressed and it has been clearly demonstrated that there will be no significant impacts on Glen Creran or any of the designated sites.’

