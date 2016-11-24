«  
Smelter sale deal brings future hope after year of uncertainty

on November 24th, 2016
Rio Tinto's hydroelectric plant in Kinlochleven. Picture: Iain Ferguson

Rio Tinto’s hydroelectric plant in Kinlochleven. Picture: Iain Ferguson

AN AGREEMENT for the sale of a Lochaber smelter has been made which will put ‘Fort William in the driving seat for industrial expansion’.

Read the full story in the November 24, 2016 edition of The Oban Times.

