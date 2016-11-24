AN AGREEMENT for the sale of a Lochaber smelter has been made which will put ‘Fort William in the driving seat for industrial expansion’.
Read the full story in the November 24, 2016 edition of The Oban Times.
|
|
Smelter sale deal brings future hope after year of uncertainty
AN AGREEMENT for the sale of a Lochaber smelter has been made which will put ‘Fort William in the driving seat for industrial expansion’.
Read the full story in the November 24, 2016 edition of The Oban Times.
|
Copyright © 2016
Wyvex Media Limited / The Oban Times - All Rights Reserved
Tel. 01631 568000 Fax. 01631 568001 email: editor@obantimes.co.uk
Wyvex Media Limited
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB
By using this website you agree to our terms
and conditions
Powered by WordPress & Atahualpa