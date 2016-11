Mixed fortunes for Oban teams

OBAN LORNE’S under-18 side were looking to build on last weekend’s win at Ardrossan with this weekend’s home game against Birkmyre/Garnock. The Oban U18s have already played more fixtures this season than the previous two seasons combined and have picked up some promising results in recent weeks.

