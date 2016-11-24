 
  »

Enterprising Barra shop takes hat-trick of honours

on November 24th, 2016

Bùth BharraighA COMMUNITY local produce hub in the Western Isles is in line for a hat-trick of awards – and is inspiring other communities to follow in its footsteps.

Read the full story in the November 24, 2016 edition of The Oban Times.

Oban Times Top News Stories   , ,  

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts