Warning over parking fine scam

THE OBAN Times has been alerted to a parking ticket scam which could be set to make the rounds in Lochaber.

Glenfinnan resident John Barnes was contacted by UK Parking Control Ltd (UKPC) to say he must pay a parking charge of £90 for illegal parking.

John, who works at the Glenfinnan Museum and drives its van, said he was suspicious as he doesn’t drive the museum van often and, when he does, he wouldn’t park it illegally.

He received the email yesterday but was issued another, different, fine today through a separate email.

John described the email as giving an option to click on a link which showed images of the alleged illegal parking and other documentation. However, he did not do so because he suspected it was a scam.

He added that ‘the email had lots of spelling mistakes in it too’.

UKPC put a fraud alert on its website stating that the company ‘does not send parking charges by email’ after being alerted to a number of these ‘convincing emails’.

It warned: ‘The bottom of the email asks victims to click on “payment options and photos” for more information. It’s a link that is likely to contain malware. If you receive one of these emails, delete it, do not download the attachment and report it to us.’