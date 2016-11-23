 
  »

Deaths on island are ‘not suspicious’

on November 23rd, 2016

Lochaber News & The Oban Times

POLCE have confirmed that the sudden death of two pensioners on Lewis are ‘not being treated as suspicious’.

Morag MacMillan, 67, and her husband Donald, 73, were found dead outside their home at Gravir, South Lochs, on Friday November 18.

Police in the Western Isles have now confirmed that after a full investigation into the circumstances, the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

Detective Inspector Richard Baird said: ‘The tragic and untimely deaths of Mr and Mrs MacMillan have understandably shaken the local and wider communities of the Western Isles and our sympathies extend to everyone who knew the popular and highly respected couple.

‘Officers would like to thank members of the local community for their support and co-operation during the investigation.’

Reports have been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Fort William    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts