Deaths on island are ‘not suspicious’

POLCE have confirmed that the sudden death of two pensioners on Lewis are ‘not being treated as suspicious’.

Morag MacMillan, 67, and her husband Donald, 73, were found dead outside their home at Gravir, South Lochs, on Friday November 18.

Police in the Western Isles have now confirmed that after a full investigation into the circumstances, the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

Detective Inspector Richard Baird said: ‘The tragic and untimely deaths of Mr and Mrs MacMillan have understandably shaken the local and wider communities of the Western Isles and our sympathies extend to everyone who knew the popular and highly respected couple.

‘Officers would like to thank members of the local community for their support and co-operation during the investigation.’

Reports have been submitted to the procurator fiscal.