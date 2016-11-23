Cross-party welcome for smelter sale

LOCHABER MP Ian Blackford has welcomed the announcement that the Rio Tinto Alcan (RTA) smelter has been sold.

The news of the sale to the GFG Alliance (SIMEC and the Liberty House Group) for £330 million comes after many months of speculation and concern for the 170-strong workforce employed at the smelter, after RTA senior management revealed in January that a ‘strategic review’ was to be carried out, considering every aspect of the plant and its future operation.

The SNP’s Mr Blackford said: ‘I have met with RTA management several times during the review period and am delighted at the outcome.

‘SIMEC is well-established, with a wealth of experience in metal processing and a track record of success.

‘As one of the major employers in Lochaber, it is great news that the smelter will continue to operate. This will secure jobs not only on the site, but bring stability to the spectrum of local businesses who supply the smelter. I believe the intention of GFG Alliance is to invest in growth opportunities that will allow the prospect of additional job opportunities over time.’

While welcoming the news, the MP also offered his assistance to the new owners in ‘seeking the best outcome not only for themselves but their employees’.

Mr Blackford added: ‘I would also like to congratulate the Scottish Government and Highlands and Islands Enterprise for the important roles they have played in this process and the support they have shown to GFG Alliance.’

Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Donald Cameron also said he was ‘delighted that the future of the aluminium smelter in Lochaber will be secured and the many local people who work at the site will continue to be employed’.

Mr Cameron said: ‘The prospect of Rio Tinto ceasing operations with no buyer was distressing for the people who work on the site, many of whom I know personally, and left a cloud hanging over Fort William, Lochaber and the surrounding area.

‘The fact that GFG Alliance has stepped in to secure both the Fort William and Kinlochleven sites gives me great hope for the future.’