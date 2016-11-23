National Carers Rights Day

Unsung heroes who save the NHS billions

National Carers Rights Day – November 25, 2016

Friday is National Carers Rights Day when, for a short time, the spotlight is turned on the army of unpaid carers in Argyll and Bute who look after a family member or friend who is elderly, unwell or mentally or physically disabled.

While the day is all about highlighting the often stressful, isolating, physical and emotionally draining circumstances many carers find themselves in, it is a focal point to raise awareness, gain support and recognition and a celebration of the dedication of the men, woman and young people who take on caring responsibilities for a loved one, allowing them to continue to live at home.

The total number of carers in the area has risen by 10 per cent in 10 years and that figure is expected to keep on rising. Carers can be as young as five years old and is it acknowledged that one in 12 secondary schools pupils has a caring role.

Caring can happen at any time, to any one and every day in the UK 6,000 people become carers. For some it’s sudden and unexpected; someone is taken ill or has an accident, a child is born with a disability. For others caring creeps up unnoticed; parents who can’t manage any more on their own or a partner whose health gradually gets worse.

Some elderly carers in Highland are caring for over 50 hours a week, alone, with little or no support and are suffering real hardship. Those in receipt of Carers allowance of £62.10 per week have this taken away when they reach pensionable age and are expected to manage. In some cases carers are looking after more than one person but still only receive a single payment which is less than the Jobseekers allowance.

Looking after someone can be tough, rewarding and uplifting. It can also be physically and emotionally draining to the point that the carers own health begins to suffer. Support and recognition for the work of unpaid carers is vital because without them our health care system would be in a state of crisis.