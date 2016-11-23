Nevis Range day will inspire skiers Fort William fashion house donates to rescue team » Rio Tinto sells Lochaber operation for £330m AN AGREEMENT for the sale of a Lochaber smelter has been made which will put ‘Fort William in the driving seat for industrial expansion’.

After months of consultation between Rio Tinto, the Scottish Government and potential buyers, Rio Tinto’s assets have been sold to the GFG Alliance (SIMEC and the Liberty House Group) for £330 million.

Details emerged early yesterday (Wednesday November 23) of the deal, which comprises the sale of Rio Tinto’s 100 per cent shareholding in Alcan Aluminium UK Limited which includes the operating smelter, the hydroelectric facilities at Kinlochleven and Lochaber, and all associated land.

Rio Tinto chief executive Alf Barrios said: ‘Our priority has been to ensure a long-term sustainable future for Lochaber and economic benefit for the wider Fort William community. There was significant interest in the assets, but SIMEC is committed to continuing operations at the smelter.’

Kate Forbes MSP hailed the announcement, believing the accord would safeguard hundreds of jobs. The workforce were informed yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

Ms Forbes told The Oban Times the smelter and hydro scheme were built on the foundation stones of community benefit and commercial innovation. Lochaber was the first place to enjoy electricity thanks to the hydro station and two new villages were built in Inverlochy and Kinlochleven to accommodate the workforce.

She said the challenges facing the West Highlands aren’t too dissimilar – that people want careers, affordable housing, development and better connectivity and the future for Fort William has just been rewritten.

The Lochaber MSP said: ‘My hope was always to preserve jobs and continue operations at the smelter, but I think that Liberty House’s ambitions for the smelter could put Fort William in the driving seat of industrial expansion, career opportunities and sustainable economic growth.

‘Innovation and community benefits were the foundation stones on which the smelter and the hydro scheme were first founded – new villages were built and electricity was generated in Lochaber before anywhere else in Scotland.’

While the deal might signal a welcome end to almost a year of uncertainty, it also suggests efforts towards potentially the largest community land buyout by East Laggan and Lochaber Community Trust (ELLCT) have been stopped in their tracks.

Ms Forbes continued: ‘I know the Scottish Government and I were always keen to support a buyer who were committed to the local community. The smelter is immensely significant as an economic asset not just for Lochaber, but for Scotland. The plant itself has around 150 employees – and including contractors and the supply chain, the smelter supports jobs for several hundred people. That is a significant number.

‘I think that Liberty House’s plans for the region are reminiscent of the smelter’s innovative, community-focused origins.’

Ms Forbes added: 'Today is all about the future for the West Highlands and I am very enthusiastic about this latest development for our region.'

