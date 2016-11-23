Nevis Range day will inspire skiers

NEVIS RANGE is set to host a ‘day of inspiration’ on Saturday as the fourth pre-season backcountry gathering returns.

And the centre will also celebrate 67 years of a ski-film pioneer.

Now a regular on the skiing calendar, the fourth pre-season backcountry gathering takes place on Saturday November 26 at Nevis Range.

Welcomed at this year’s event are those who want to learn more about backcountry terrain skiing,

The day, which brings together a group of ‘well informed’ presenters to run workshops, is said to be ‘shaping up well’.

Morning speakers include Andy Nelson (Backcountry Skiing, the Dark Art), Mark Chadwick and Ian Sherrington (Tales of Lessons Learned from Skiing in Avalanche Terrain) and The Mountaineering Council of Scotland (Tourers Code and Access).

Afternoon workshops will offer practical hands-on advice on avalanche hazards from the Scottish Avalanche Information Service, transceivers from Nevis Range Ski Patrol, ski fit, Jacqui Parfitt from Lochaber Physiotherapy, mountain skills by Nevis Range Back Corries Jeff Starkey, Nevis Range Ski Patrol, and touring kit.

A raffle is being held to raise money for the Search and Rescue Dog Association Scotland, and some four-legged friends will join the day for a demonstration.

The day will be brought to a close by the UK premiere of ski film pioneer Warren Miller’s 67th annual snowsports film, which will be broadcast 2,150ft up Aonach Mor at the mountain’s top station restaurant and bar.

Here, There and Everywhere will be shown at 7.30pm and tickets are available at http://warrenmiller.scot.

Information and tickets for the rest of the day’s event can be purchased at http://snowsports.nevisrange.co.uk/Pre-season_Backcountry_Gathering.