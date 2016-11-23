 
  »

Children lead the big lights switch-on

on November 23rd, 2016
The lights near Kilmallie were switched on by school children on November 18 ABrightside Photography

The lights near Kilmallie were switched on by school children on November 18
ABrightside Photography

 

CORPACH was illuminated last week by festive lights as well as good nature.

The Christmas tree lights were switched on by two children from local schools on November 18.

Grace Wegner, 11, from St Columba’s p7, and Jack Boyd, eight, from Banavie p4, did the honours.
Grace was nominated by teacher Mrs MacLean for being enthusiastic and helpful, particularly to the little ones during their transfer from Lochyside Primary, while Miss Beck nominated Jack for being happy, considerate, kind and helpful in class.
Fort William, Uncategorized    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts