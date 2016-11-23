Children lead the big lights switch-on

CORPACH was illuminated last week by festive lights as well as good nature. The Christmas tree lights were switched on by two children from local schools on November 18.

Grace Wegner, 11, from St Columba’s p7, and Jack Boyd, eight, from Banavie p4, did the honours.

Grace was nominated by teacher Mrs MacLean for being enthusiastic and helpful, particularly to the little ones during their transfer from Lochyside Primary, while Miss Beck nominated Jack for being happy, considerate, kind and helpful in class.